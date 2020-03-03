Nubia Red Magic 5G With Active Fan Cooling Solution Confirmed To Go Live On March 12 News oi-Karan Sharma

Nubia is gearing up for the launch of its next-generation gaming smartphone-the Red Magic 5G and the company has also officially confirmed the launched date for March 12. The smartphone is already in talks and Nubia CEO Ni Fei has already confirmed a lot of information about the smartphone. Now he has shared some new information about the active fan cooling technology of the smartphone via his Weibo account.

According to Fei's Weibo post, the upcoming Red Magic 5G is equipped with a combination of air and liquid cooling solution which will enhance the cooling capacity of the smartphone. As per the post, the smartphone will feature an integrated high-efficiency fan which is capable of rotating at a maximum speed of 15,000RPM, whereas the previous generation fans were capable of spinning at 14,000RPM speed.

We have translated the post on Google translate and we get to know that the overall surface area of the air duct radiator is increased by 56 percent. With the increase in air duct design, the ventilation volume is also extended by 43 percent. The report suggests that this design will help Nubia Red Magic 5G in vanishing 30 percent more heat.

Fei's report also claims that the gaming smartphone is "equipped with a high-conductivity aviation-grade aluminum alloy to conduct heat The coefficient has been increased by 100%." reads the report (Google translation).

Besides, the Nubia Red Magic 5G also uses a high performance thermally conductive gel for better heat conduction. Fei also claimed that the Research and Development team of the company has successfully solved three major problems with the heat. The three challenges are "the dispensing amount must be accurate; the dispensing position must be accurate; easily lead to FPC connector pollution."

In the previous Weibo post and teasers, Fei has already confirmed that the Nubia Red Magix 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC, and it will be the first 5G gaming smartphone with 16GB RAM. The smartphone is also teased to sport 144Hz refresh rate display. Yesterday the gaming was also listed on AnTuTu benchmark scoring the highest by beating Black Shark 3 Pro 5G.

Source

Best Mobiles in India