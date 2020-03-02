Nubia Red Magic 5G Becomes Highest Scoring Smartphone On AnTuTu Benchmark Test News oi-Karan Sharma

Gaming smartphones are getting more attention as compared to the flagship phones because of their high-tech hardware and rugged design. Nubia is also among the brands which focus on the only game-centric smartphone and the company is gearing up for its upcoming next-gen gaming smartphone widely known as Nubia Red Magic 5G. The smartphone has been into the news headlines for quite a while and we have witnessed the live images of the phone last week.

Now, the alleged Nubia Red Magic 5G has been revealed by the company's President Ni Fei. He shared a screenshot of the phone on its official Weibo account disclosing the scoring of the phone on AnTuTu benchmark. The screenshot shows that the Red Magic 5G scored 633,724 on the benchmark test which is said to be the highest score ever.

Earlier, reports of the upcoming Black Shark 3 Pro 5g also claimed to be the highest-scoring phone on AnTuTu benchmark with 620,925 scores. The Xiaomi Mi 10 scored 600,000 after getting an update and iQOO 3 5G scored 575,883 points. Now, Nubia is claiming that the Red Magic 5G has the highest score by beating the scores of Black Shark 3 Pro.

According to the report, the Nubia Red Magic 5G is spotted on the AnTuTu benchmark test with a model number NX659J and 637,724 scores and the Master Lu score of the same model number is 56,588 points.

Earlier, it has been confirmed by Ni Feil that the upcoming gaming smartphone will be the world's first 5G gaming phone to feature a 144Hz refresh rate display. Under the hood, the smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC featuring the X55 modem for dual-mode support.

Reports also suggest that the Red Magic 5G will be the first phone to offer 16GB of DDRLP5 RAM. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 10 with custom Redmagic OS version 3.0.

