Nubia Red Magic 5G Live Images And Gameplay Test Results Surface Online

Nubia is said to be gearing up for the launch of its upcoming flagship phone - the Red Magic 5G. The smartphone has already grabbed a lot of attention because of its specification and design. The smartphone was also spotted on TENAA listing and other certification sites. Now, the alleged live images of the smartphone have been surfaced on the web revealing the design of the smartphone.

The image was spotted on a benchmarking website showcasing a dual-color Red Magic smartphone with the blue and pink combination. The alleged live image of the phone also shows 5G badge on the blue side and Red Magic text in red color on the central black stripe. The black stripe on the rear panel also seems like a tiny display but it's not.

Apart from the images, the benchmarking website has also shared some of the FPS numbers which they have collected from the games which are tested on the Red Magic 5G smartphone.

The live image was shared by Game Bench which shows a big X on the rear panel of the phone. On the left side, the smartphone houses a pogo connector, alert slider in red color, and ventilation grill for keeping the temperature down. The live image of the rear panel reveals that the upcoming Nubia Red Magic phone will feature a triple rear camera setup placed at the centre of the rear panel along with an LED flash.

TENAA listing also showed that the right side houses the capacitive buttons, ventilation grills, volume rocker keys, and a power button.

According to Game Bench report, the Red Magic 5G delivers a frame rate of 144fps on Real Racing 3, the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile runs on 90fps, and the Honor of Kings shows 60fps frame rates while testing the phone. The smartphone is said to arrive with a 144Hz refresh rate display, and the testing results are quite impressive, which is good news for gamers.

As of now, there is no information on the release date of Red Magic 5G gaming smartphone. Earlier, it was reported that the company will unveil the smartphone at MWC 2020, but unfortunately due to coronavirus the event got cancelled, let's see when the company is planning to launch the device.

