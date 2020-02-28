ENGLISH

    Nubia Red Magic 5G Key Design Elements And Specs Tipped Via TENNA

    Nubia, the former subsidiary of ZTE has began working on its first gaming handset for the year 2020 enabled with 5G connectivity. The Nubia Red Magic 5G is the upcoming smartphone making rounds online for quite some time. Recently, the handset was listed on Geekbench's database along with some primary hardware features. Now, it has made it to TENNA website where some more details on the specifications and design have been revealed.

    The Nubia Red Magic 5G's images shared on TENNA showcases the design of both front as well as the back panel. The device seems to sport a punch-hole for the selfie camera. It is unknown what kind of sensor it will pack for selfies and video calls.

    At the rear, the device can be seen featuring a dual-tone pattern which looks quite appealing. There is a dual-camera setup that is positioned vertically on the black-colored stripe at the center. The device can be seen accommodating the volume keys on the right, while the power key is housed on the left. Also, the right panel likely stores the Air Triggers, while the cooling air vents are on either side of the handset.

    As for the hardware, the Nubia Red Magic 5G's TENNA listing reveals a 6.65-inch display. While there is no mention of the resolution or refresh rate, the previous leaks have indicated a 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The dual-camera module at the rear is said to accommodate a 64MP primary sensor.

    The TENNA listing has confirmed support for 5G network and 55W fast charging. The battery size is currently unknown. Besides, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor which is said to be clubbed with 12GB RAM. It is likely to launch with Android 10 OS.

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 15:48 [IST]
