Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Series Teased: Snapdragon 8G2 SoC, 50MP Camera Tipped

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro series has been confirmed to launch next week. The brand has now started offering snippets of information about the premium Android smartphones in the series. The company even revealed the design of the phones and hinted at a few key specifications. Let's take a look at all the available information on the upcoming flagship Android smartphones from Nubia.

Red Magic 8 Pro Series Design Revealed

Nubia revealed the design and hinted at some key specifications of the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and Nubia Red Magic 8 Transparent Edition. The brand teased these details through a post on Weibo and reiterated that the Red Magic 8 Pro lineup would officially launch on December 26, 2022, in China.

According to the announcement, the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro will be available in two iterations: the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and Nubia Red Magic 8 Transparent Edition. The image shared by the brand indicates these smartphones have a rectangular design with flat edges.

RedMagic 8 Pro

Needless to say, Nubia has adopted a different design compared to the Red Magic 7 Pro. In fact, the brand seems to be going for a strong but subtle and non-flashy design. Incidentally, the Red Magic 7 Pro and the Red Magic 8 Pro series are high-end gaming-focused smartphones. However, Nubia tried the "gamer aesthetic" with the Red Magic 7 Pro but appears to have changed its approach in favor of a traditional and elegant design that could also appeal to premium smartphone buyers.

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro has an opaque back which appears to have a brushed metal appearance. As the name implies, the Nubia Red Magic 8 Transparent Edition has a "transparent" back. The clear glass panel reveals an RGB-enabled active cooling fan. However, besides the miniature fan, the phone doesn't seem to expose any of the actual hardware.

Red Magic 8 Pro Series Key Specs Teased

Nubia claims the Red Magic 8 Pro series smartphones will be the world's first gaming devices to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Previous reports have indicated the chipset is quite potent and it can offer console-quality gaming with ray-tracing support.

Both variants in the Red Magic 8 Pro series will have a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary camera sensor. There could be a QHD+ screen panel with symmetrical 1.48mm thick side bezels. Nubia claims the handset will offer a 93.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Nubia hasn't confirmed any more details or specifications, but the top-end variant in the Red Magic 8 Pro series could support 165W fast charging. Incidentally, Nubia has adopted a new logo for its Red Magic series of smartphones.

