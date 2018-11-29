Nubia Red Magic Mars gaming smartphone with up to 10GB RAM launched, price starts at Rs 23,138

Nubia, a ZTE's brand has launched a new gaming handset in its hometown China. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has unveiled Nubia Red Magic Mars which is the successor of the company's Red Magic gaming smartphone. The device is available in multiple storage and RAM variants with the top-end variant featuring 10GB of RAM.

Nubia Red Magic Mars specifications and features:

The Nubia Red Magic Mars features a tall 6-inch FHD LCD display panel which has an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The 2.5d curved glass does not have any Corning Gorilla Glass for screen protection.

At its core, the Nubia Red Magic Mars draws its power from Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU to take care of all the graphic-rich content. The Snapdragon 845 processor is further paired with three different RAM and storage options. The Red Magic Mars is available in 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage, and 10GB RAM and 256GB storage options. This suggests that all the variants of the Red Magic Mars will handle multitasking without any difficulties. The latest gaming smartphone by Nubia will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with the company's proprietary Red Magic OS 1.6 skin on top. This entire package is fuelled by a decent sized 3,800mAh non-removable battery.

The Nubia Red Magic Mars also features vapor cool technology with dual liquid and air cooling chambers. This will allow the device to handle the graphics intensive games such as Fortnite, Asphalt 9, PUBG and others with ease.

As for the pricing and availability, the Nubia Red Magic Mars' 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant carries a price tag of Yuan 2,699 (Rs 23, 138 approx), the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 3,199 (Rs 32,165 approx) and the 10GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Yuan 3,999 (Rs 40,209 approx). The Nubia Red Magic Mars 10GB RAM/256GB storage variant is available in black, flame red and camouflage color variants. The smartphone is slated to go on sale starting 7th December and will be available on JD.com.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone has been launched in China and as of now, Nubia has not officially revealed as to when this smartphone will make its way to the rest of the markets.

Image Source