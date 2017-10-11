Nubia Z17S certified by TENAA: Comes with four cameras

ZTE and its sub-brand Nubia are gearing up to unveil a new smartphone in the market. And it might happen soon as the company has already sent press invites for a launch event that will be held on October 12 in China.

While we are not sure which model will Nubia actually launch looking at how things are progressing and considering the rumors and leaks that we have witnessed so far it is expected that Nubia will launch Z17S in the market.

Having said that, the alleged Nubia Z17S smartphone has just been certified by Chinese certification site TENAA. The good thing though is that since the phone has made its appearance on the site we further get to learn about the new handset more in detail.

The device has been listed as NX595J, and this model could possibly be a bezel-less smartphone. This smartphone could come with a full bezel-less display like the one on Mi Mix 2 or Galaxy S8. Well, the trademark red holo capacitive button on the front of the phone seems to be missing.

In any case, talking about the details revealed through the listing, the handset features a 5.73-inch multi-touch TFT display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor (it could be a MediaTek or a Snapdragon chip) which is further paired with 6GB RAM. The smartphone has 32GB internal storage space. But again while everything is not officially confirmed reports have suggested that the smartphone will come with top of the line specifications and that the smartphone could sport a 6GB/8GB RAM with 32GB, 64GB, 128GB storage options.

As for the optics, Nubia NX595J features a dual camera setup at the rear and at the front. The details about the sensors have not been revealed though. The smartphone is backed by a 3100mAh battery and it seems that it is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The handset measures 147.5 x 72.07 x 8.6 mm and weighs 170 grams. It sports dual SIM slots and there is a fingerprint sensor at the rear. The handset will support 4G LTE along with usual options like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Bluetooth, and GPS.

That is pretty much it about the new device. However, now that the smartphone has appeared on TENNA it shouldn't be long before the company unveils the device in the market. We are expecting Nubia to make some announcements soon.

