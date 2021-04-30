nubia Z30 Render With Dual Tone Design Emerges Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that an upcoming smartphone - nubia Z30 is on cards. Now, the latest leak regarding the smartphone shows the alleged design, color options, and other details of the device. Especially, the leaked render of the nubia Z30 shows the rear design of the smartphone clearly and we don't get to see its front.

nubia Z30 Leaked Render

The latest nubia Z30 render shared by C Technology shows attractive color options. These show the rear design of the smartphone at an angle, which lets us see both the rust-colored back as well as the gray front. There is a dividing line between the two colors are seen around the frame.

While we do not get to see the front design, the display is believed to flaunt an under-display selfie camera sensor. It is also rumored that the nubia Z30 will be the first smartphone to feature an under-display 3D ToF sensor for face ID. Notably, ZTE demonstrated a similar sensor at the MWC Shanghai event earlier this year.

Moving back to the rear design, the nubia Z30 seems to flaunt a 100x hybrid zoom label, and the focal lengths of telephoto and ultra-wide-angle lenses are said to be 135mm and 16mm respectively. These aspects are not official but the possibility of a periscope sensor on the nubia Z30 are also not ruled out.

What To Expect From nubia Z30?

As per the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, the nubia Z30 is believed to sport a secondary display at its rear similar to its predecessor, the nubia Z20. However, the development of this smartphone has been delayed and it might take a couple of months to be unveiled. The company is yet to confirm the launch date of the latest nubia smartphone.

Notably, the nubia Z30 was recently certified by the 3C certification database. It was spotted with the support ofRed Magic's 120W fast charging technology. For now, there is no word regarding the battery capacity of the nubia Z30 but it looks like it might be similar to that of the Red Magic 6 Pro. For the uninitiated, the Red Magic 6 gets the power from a 4500mAh battery in China and a 5050mAh battery in the global variant. However, the fast charging support is capped at 66W.

