Nubia Z30 With 5G Support Bags TENNA Certification

Nubia is likely working on its second 5G smartphone which is said to debut under the Nubia Z series. Following the launch of Red Magic 5G, the company is gearing up for the Nubia Z30 5G's launch. The device is said to come as a successor to the company's dual-display smartphone – the Nubia Z20 that debuted back in 2019. The upcoming Nubia Z30 has been certified online which suggests an imminent launch.

The Nubia Z30 has been certified via TENNA mobile certification website in China. The device has been spotted on the mobile authentication website with the model number NX615J. The listing doesn't reveal much about the upcoming smartphone.

However, the handset is expected to launch with the Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood. The device will come with 5G connectivity, thanks to the integrated modem on the SoC. It is worth mentioning that the recently launched Nubia Red Magic 5G also uses the same chipset under its hood.

Also, the Nubia Z30 is said to come with dual-mode 5G and also offer an improved design. It would be interesting to see what new design besides the dual-display, the successor to the Nubia Z20 will offer.

As for the Z20, it was launched with the Qualcomm's last year's flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. It comes pre-loaded with the Android Pie-based Nubia UI 7.0 skin. The device adorns a 6.42-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

The secondary display at the rear measures 5.1-inches and is also an AMOLED panel. There are three cameras on the rear panel that houses a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. A 4,000 mAh battery is what drives the device backed by 27W fast charging.

