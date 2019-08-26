ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A91, A90 5G With 45W/25W Charging Support Tipped

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    The official 45W charger page has recently come up with a new listing showing the Samsung Galaxy A91 and A90 5G with 45W and 25W charging support, respectively. The listing also reveals that the two phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipsets. Both the devices are expected to launch sometime in October, this year.

    Samsung Galaxy A91, A90 5G With 45W/25W Charging Support Tipped

     

    Here Are The Details

    The Samsung Galaxy A91 would have a 6.7-inch display with a centered punch hole that we saw on the Galaxy Note 10 series phones. While the Galaxy A90 5G also sports a 6.7-inch display, it has a teardrop notch instead. Both devices are supposed to have triple rear camera systems with primary sensors of 48MPs.

    The difference lies with the Galaxy A90, as it might feature 'Tilt OIS' technology for the camera setup. The two devices are also supposed to come from mid-range price segments.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    We have seen the Galaxy Note 10 Plus phone with the 45W superfast charging support. With this support, the handset's 4,300 mAh battery claims to last for one complete day in just thirty minutes of charging.

    To recollect, the device was launched with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. It ships with Android 9 Pie that is likely to receive Android 10 update in the coming days. It is powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256/512GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

    It has a 12MP + 16MP + 12MP + 3D ToF camera setup at the rear. Upfront, it houses a 10MP selfie snapper that supports face unlock. The handset has connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB-Type C, NFC, and mobile hotspot.

    The handset is available in India at Rs. 79,999 for 12GB RAM/256GB ROM and Rs. 89,999 for 12GB RAM/512 ROM storage variants.

    (via)

    Read More About: samsung news smartphone
    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 15:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2019
