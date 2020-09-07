OG JioPhone Design Discreetly Overhauled With Compact Form Factor News oi-Vivek

It looks like Reliance Jio has silently updated the first generation JioPhone. Compared to the first iteration, the new model looks more compact, thanks to the shrunken bezels across the display and it comes with model number LF-2406.

As of now, the availability of the new model is very limited. In terms of pricing, the device will cost similar to the original iteration. Though the hardware has remained identical to the previous version, the phone has received a design overhaul, where even the back panel has been redesigned.

JioPhone LF-2406 Features

According to a YouTube video, the new JioPhone offers all the features that were present on the previous iteration. It supports HD voice calls, 4G internet browsing with support for multiple Indian languages. Similarly, the phone also supports Bluetooth, wireless FM radio, and WiFi connectivity.

On the retail box, it is mentioned that the phone is licensed by Qualcomm and is based on KaiOS. However, as of now, there is no information on the exact chipset number. The 4G feature phone has a 2.4-inch TFT display with a front-facing VGA camera.

The device offers 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot with up to 128GB memory expansion. The smartphone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Just like the first iteration of JioPhone, the new model also comes with a 2,000 mAh user-replaceable battery with support for 5V charging via the micro USB port.

Availability

As of now, there is no information on the availability of the upgraded model on the online platform. If you want to get one, then your best bet is to visit a nearest Reliance Digital or Reliance Jio store and try your luck.

Should You Upgrade?

As there is no difference in the specifications, the performance of the new JioPhone will be identical to the previous version. If you want a slightly compact JioPhone, then you can get this version, which is slightly compact and comes with an improved design.

