OnePlus 10 To Feature Dimensity 9000 Chip; OnePlus 10 Ultra Also In Works News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 10 Pro recently made headlines as it arrived in India with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, Hasselblad cameras, and so on. Now, the brand seems to be gearing up to launch the base model, namely the OnePlus 10. A tipster has revealed the possible chipset for the upcoming OnePlus 10 and also suggested the possible launch of the OnePlus 10 Ultra.

OnePlus 10 To Feature Dimensity Chipset

This was one of the first instances where the popular Chinese brand launched the OnePlus 10 Pro model and skipped the base vanilla variant. Of course, we knew the Indian market would soon receive the OnePlus 10 model as well, but most of its features were under wraps. In the latest development, tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed the possible specs of the upcoming OnePlus 10.

If the tipster is to be believed, the OnePlus 10 will draw power from the Dimensity 9000 chipset instead of a Snapdragon processor. This would also significantly make the Pro and the base models differ from each other. What's more, the tipster suggests the OnePlus 10 will be a limited-edition model, powered by the new Dimensity processor.

So far, most of the OnePlus flagship series includes a base and a Pro model. The differences between the variants would be in the size of the display, camera features, battery, and so on. Generally, both the Pro and the base model packed the same chipset, just like the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. That's about to change with the OnePlus 10 series.

There is a new device powered by Dimensity 9000 being readied for a limited release, likely the OnePlus 10 that I had pointed out a couple of months back.

This model is not dead afterall.



Work on the 'Ultra' model is in full swing, might see it in the wild soon.... — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 7, 2022

OnePlus 10 Ultra Rumored

The tipster didn't just stop at the OnePlus 10 specifications. He further goes on to talk about a possible OnePlus 10 Ultra model launching soon. "Work on the 'Ultra' model is in full swing, might see it in the wild soon..." the tipster said in a tweet. However, the alleged specs or features of the rumored OnePlus 10 Ultra weren't revealed.

Presently, the brand has yet to confirm or tease the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Ultra launch. The rumor mill is also discussing the possible launch of the OnePlus 10R, which is tipped to pack the Dimensity 8100 chipset. Until we get an official confirmation, it's best to take the report with a grain of salt.

