For Just Rs. 1,000 More You Can Get 150W Fast Charging Technology News oi-Vivek

OnePlus 10R 5G is finally here, which also happens to be the first smartphone in India with support for 150W fast charging. Do note that you can also get the OnePlus 10R 5G with just 80W fast charging, and here is how you can get a 150W fast-charging smartphone for just Rs. 1,000 more, and we believe that extra money will be a worthy investment.

The base model of the OnePlus 10R 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with 80W of fast charging costs Rs. 38,999. Similarly, the OnePlus 10R 5G with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage with an 80W fast charger costs Rs. 42,999. Lastly, for Rs. 43,999, you can get the OnePlus 10R with 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage with a 150W fast charger in the box.

It's A One-Time Decision

If you are planning on getting the OnePlus 10R 5G with an 80W fast charger, say the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs. 38,999, and then get a 150W fast charger later, it won't work. The OnePlus 10R with 80W fast charging technology comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, while the OnePlus 10R with 150W fast charging support comes with a slightly smaller 4,5000 mAh battery.

While you should be able to use an 80W fast charger with the 4,500mAh battery-powered OnePlus 10R 5G, you won't be able to charge a OnePlus 10R with a 5,000 mAh battery using a 150W charger. Theoretically, the base model of the OnePlus 10R 5G with a 5,000 mAh battery might charge using a 150W charger, however, at a lower speed.

OnePlus 10R 5G Sale In India

The OnePlus 10R 5G will be available for purchase in India from 4th May via Amazon, OnePlus India official website, and OnePlus stores across the country. On select channels, users can also get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 by using an ICICI credit or debit card.

Which One Should You Get?

Do note that, the base model of the OnePlus 10R 5G with a 5,000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging will deliver slightly better battery life. Similarly, the OnePlus 10R 5G with a 4,500 mAh battery and 150W fast charging will quickly charge the battery. We recommend the 150W fast charging capable OnePlus 10R 5G, as it just costs Rs. 1,000 more than the regular OnePlus 10R 5G.

Best Mobiles in India