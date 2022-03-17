OnePlus 10R Enters Private Testing In India; Launch Tipped For Q2, 2022 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 10 Pro soon in India. If rumors appear to be true, the device will either launch on March 22 or March 24 in the country. Now, rumors about another OnePlus 10 series model are buzzing the internet. It will be dubbed as the OnePlus 10R.

Since the brand did not launch the standard OnePlus 10, instead, the brand might bring the OnePlus 10R. The smartphone is tipped to launch second quarter of 2022. Now, the latest development has confirmed the India launch of the OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus 10R India Launch Details

A report by 91mobiles revealed that the OnePlus 10R with the codename 'pickle' has entered private testing in India. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed; however, it is likely to go official between April and June. The upcoming OnePlus 10R has not launched in any country yet. An earlier report revealed the device will be exclusive in India and China.

OnePlus 10R Expected Features And Design

Earlier this month, an alleged image of the OnePlus 10R surfaced on Weibo post, (spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav), revealing its back panel design. The device was seen in black and grey color option and it is tipped to feature a rectangular-shaped camera module placed at the top of the rear panel. The OnePlus logo was spotted at the middle of the panel.

In terms of features, the phone is said to have a 120Hz AMOLED display. Under the hood, it might use the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor which is expected to be paired with 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage. The details of the camera sensors are still unknown at this moment.

However, it is expected to come with Android 12-based Oxygen OS and an 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Apart from this, nothing is known about the upcoming OnePlus 10R. We expect to get more updates on the same in the coming days.

OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Details

Now, OnePlus is gearing up for the OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India. Recently, a report revealed the storage and color options of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. The phone will be available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest color options. Besides, it is said to come with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM options.

The Chinese variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro is also available in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model which is most likely skip in the Indian market. However, the pricing of the smartphone is still under wraps. It was launched starting at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model.

In this range, we expect the device will compete with other flagship models like the iQOO 9 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Pro. Further, the features of the OnePlus 10 Pro are believed to similar as the Chinese variant. Apart from the smartphone, the brand is also expected to bring the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones in the country.

Best Mobiles in India