OnePlus 10T Benchmark Score Revealed; Fastest Android Phone Launching On August 3

OnePlus 10T is the talk of the town just as the launch approaches. The company has been steadily teasing its features, building hype around the new flagship. In the latest news, the OnePlus 10T benchmark score was shared on Weibo and seems to be the fastest Android phone that breaks all records.

OnePlus 10T Benchmark Score Revealed

The OnePlus 10T AnTuTu benchmark details were posted on Weibo, which was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The upcoming OnePlus 10T scored 1,141,383, making it the highest score in recent times for an Android smartphone. What's more, the new OnePlus 10T beat other powerful phones like the Nubia Red Magic 7, which had scored 1,046,552 points.

In comparison, the OnePlus 10T is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor whereas the Nubia Red Magic 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. In comparison, the iPad Pro 5th Generation with the M1 chip scored 1,203,916 points on AnTuTu, a high score for a non-Android device.

OnePlus 10T Features: What To Expect?

The upcoming OnePlus 10T was teased with many prominent features. A new report confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will skip the alert slider, which has been an iconic feature on the OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus Ace Pro (10T) AnTuTu score.

Will feature up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage.#OnePlus #OnePlusAcePro #OnePlus10T pic.twitter.com/QvCh4d8W9e — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 25, 2022

We also know that the OnePlus 10T will run Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor. It is tipped to offer up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The brand is focusing on performance more than anything else. Additionally, the OnePlus 10T will include a 4,800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

Up front, the new OnePlus 10T is tipped to flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD resolution. It'll also include a triple-camera setup at the rear as seen in the posters. Two 50MP shooters and a 2MP macro lens were also reported. Plus, a 32MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling.

OnePlus 10T Launch: What To Expect?

The new OnePlus 10T will be launching on August 3 as part of a global event. Fans in India can also participate in the OnePlus 10T launch in Bengaluru and avail of exciting goodies. The price and complete features of the new phone will be revealed at the launch.

