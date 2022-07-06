Just In
- 28 min ago LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier 2nd Gen. Review- Highly Innovative And Functional
- 45 min ago Oppo To Unveil Reno 8 Flagship Smartphones On July 18; Specs & Features
- 46 min ago Croma Show Time Fest Sale: Discounts Offers On Best 32-Inch, 42-Inch, 50-Inch, 55-Inch Smart TVs
- 1 hr ago Meet Ultrahuman Ring, A Smart Wearable To Improve Metabolic Health
Don't Miss
- News Sanskrit's growth depends majorly on accuracy of Language Census
- Movies Defamation Case: Kangana Ranaut Alleges Javed Akhtar Threatened Her After She Refused To Apologize To Hrithik
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki July Discounts - Avail Offers Up To Rs 74,000
- Finance SBI Renews MoU With Air Force, For Defence Salary Package
- Travel Great Barrier Reef: Planet's Natural Ornaments
- Sports India Squad for West Indies ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan To Lead; Virat Kohli, Rohit, Rishabh, Bumrah Rested
- Lifestyle Single Foster Dad Adopts Five Children To Ensure They Stay United As A Family
- Education BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2022 Declared : Overall Result 90.55%, Result At bseodisha.ac.in
OnePlus 10T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Outperforms Every Other Android Phone In The World
OnePlus 10 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is currently the most powerful smartphone from the company. With a starting price of Rs. 66,999, the OnePlus 10 Pro is also the most expensive device from the brand to date. As per the latest leak, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will not just be more powerful than the OnePlus 10 Pro, it is also said to cost less than the OnePlus's current flagship.
The possible OnePlus 10T has made its appearance on AnTuTu with a grand score of 113151 and the device outperforms the OnePlus 10 Pro. This is due to the more powerful and more efficient Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, fabbed using TSMC's 4nm process when compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powering the OnePlus 10 Pro.
As per the leak, the OnePlus 10T (OnePlus PGP110) is not just the most powerful OnePlus smartphone, but it is also the most powerful Android smartphone. Hence, the OnePlus 10T might include an improved cooling system with vapor chamber technology to sustain the peak performance for an extended period.
OnePlus 10T Might Get Toasty Hot
While the AnTuTu performance of the OnePlus 10T seems impressive, the leaked benchmark also suggests that the phone gets pretty hot. As per the leaked image, the OnePlus 10T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is at 49.8 degrees centigrade, as AnTuTu is a pretty intensive benchmark that stress tests the CPU and GPU.
OnePlus 10T Launch Details
Although OnePlus has confirmed to launch a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphone, the company is yet to announce the phone name or the model number. The company is likely to announce the OnePlus 10T in the next few weeks to compete against the likes of the Asus ROG Phone 6 and the Xiaomi 12S Pro.
When it comes to pricing, the OnePlus 10T is expected to be an expensive device. However, the smartphone might not cost more than the OnePlus 10 Pro. The base model of the OnePlus 10 Pro could cost around Rs. 60,000 in the Indian market, which makes it every-so-slightly cheaper than the OnePlus 10 Pro, the current flagship.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
88,999
-
43,672
-
32,119
-
26,999
-
31,830
-
78,460
-
47,055
-
71,999
-
51,985
-
31,499