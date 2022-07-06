OnePlus 10T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Outperforms Every Other Android Phone In The World News oi-Vivek

OnePlus 10 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is currently the most powerful smartphone from the company. With a starting price of Rs. 66,999, the OnePlus 10 Pro is also the most expensive device from the brand to date. As per the latest leak, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will not just be more powerful than the OnePlus 10 Pro, it is also said to cost less than the OnePlus's current flagship.

The possible OnePlus 10T has made its appearance on AnTuTu with a grand score of 113151 and the device outperforms the OnePlus 10 Pro. This is due to the more powerful and more efficient Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, fabbed using TSMC's 4nm process when compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powering the OnePlus 10 Pro.

As per the leak, the OnePlus 10T (OnePlus PGP110) is not just the most powerful OnePlus smartphone, but it is also the most powerful Android smartphone. Hence, the OnePlus 10T might include an improved cooling system with vapor chamber technology to sustain the peak performance for an extended period.

OnePlus 10T Might Get Toasty Hot

While the AnTuTu performance of the OnePlus 10T seems impressive, the leaked benchmark also suggests that the phone gets pretty hot. As per the leaked image, the OnePlus 10T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is at 49.8 degrees centigrade, as AnTuTu is a pretty intensive benchmark that stress tests the CPU and GPU.

OnePlus 10T Launch Details

Although OnePlus has confirmed to launch a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphone, the company is yet to announce the phone name or the model number. The company is likely to announce the OnePlus 10T in the next few weeks to compete against the likes of the Asus ROG Phone 6 and the Xiaomi 12S Pro.

When it comes to pricing, the OnePlus 10T is expected to be an expensive device. However, the smartphone might not cost more than the OnePlus 10 Pro. The base model of the OnePlus 10 Pro could cost around Rs. 60,000 in the Indian market, which makes it every-so-slightly cheaper than the OnePlus 10 Pro, the current flagship.

