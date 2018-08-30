OnePlus 5/5T OxygenOS Beta update brings portrait selfies feature

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has started rolling out the OxygenOS Beta update for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. OnePlus 5 will be receiving the OxygenOS Open Beta 17, whereas, the OnePlus 5T will receive OxygenOS Open Beta 15 update. The new update brings the support for portrait selfies in both the smartphones among other tweaks and improvements.

As per the changelog mentioned on the OnePlus forums, the latest OxygenOS beta update brings a number of changes in the system, camera, gaming mode, and others. Let's quickly go through the changelog listed on the OnePlus forums.

System update:

The OxygenOS Beta update brings several tweaks and features for the system.

1. OnePlus has added Toast message source for the Toast messages which are sent by the background apps.

2. A description has been added about the sleep standby optimization when the feature is turned on for the first time.

3. The update brings optimized background power consumption control.

4. A fix for call recording issue in India.

5. Finally, the Android security patch is updated to 2018.8.

Camera:

With the latest OxygenOS Beta update, both the Oneplus 5 and OnePlus 5T will get the support for portrait mode in the front camera.

Weather:

The OxygenOS Beta update also brings some improvements to the weather app.

1. The Weather app will now show hourly forecast.

2. The update also adds 8 units of meteorological data such as Perceived temperature and precipitation probability.

3. The update also improves the weather data accuracy.

Gaming Mode 3.0:

1. The update brings call suspension notification in the Gaming Mode 3.0.

2. The Gaming Mode 3.0 also receives text notification mode.

3. The final update for the Gaming Mode optimizes the UI and interaction.

Note:

1. The update brings new OxyenOS UI for the notes.

2. Optimized process sharing notes as an image.

It appears that with the above-mentioned updates the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will give an enhanced user experience while using the device. We still need to try the portrait mode of the front camera and will share the feedback on the same.