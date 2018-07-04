ENGLISH

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T gets Treble support with the latest open Beta update

Project Treble offers seamless software updates

    When Google announced about the Project Treble, OnePlus gave an open statement, saying that it is impossible to include Treble support via OTA update, as it requires a storage partition (vendor partition), which could hard brick the smartphone. And now, according to the OnePlus Forum, the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T will receive support for Project Treble, which enables seamless software update on any smartphone.

    This means, that the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T will be in the first phase of smartphones to receive Android P update in the future. In fact, the OnePlus 6 already supports Android P beta program from Google.

    Project Treble is already in the beta testing on the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T. Users can install the same by visiting the OnePlus Forum. However, we do not recommend installing a beta software on your main device, as it is likely to have bugs, which could trouble your day to day tasks. Also, note that there will be no visible changes after installing the beta OS with Project Treble capability.

    If you still want to try it out, then install Open Beta 13 on the OnePlus 5T and Open Beta 11 on the OnePlus 5 smartphone. Head over the OnePlus Download center to download and install the update on these smartphones.

    Changelog on the Open Beta 13 and 11 for the OnePlus 5T and the OnePlus 5, respectively.

    • System

    A brand new user interface
    Supported accent color (Settings - Display - Customization)
    Supported for Project Treble

    • Launcher

    Improved search tags in the app drawer
    Added "New installs" category tag in the app drawer
    Improved app list for hidden space and toolbox

    • Phone

    Optimized logic for the contacts page

    • Weather

    Brand new design with improved user experience
    All forecasts integrated under a single interface leading to a fully immersive experience

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
