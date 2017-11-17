OnePlus 5T: 1.1 million users register their interest on Amazon India

OnePlus has put an end to the growing speculations with the official unveiling of the OnePlus 5T, its recent flagship smartphone. The brand is the favorite one of many people who want to purchase a good bargain smartphone without shelling out a lot of money on the same.

The OnePlus 5T also lives up to the tagline of the brand 'Never Settle' as it comes with high-end features and deluxe design both at an affordable pricing. This new smartphone comes as an increment to the existing one, the OnePlus 5T but retains the same price tag as the OnePlus 5. This definitely makes the smartphone a good bargain hunter.

Having said that, there is no double that the smartphone has gained the interest of millions of fans. We say so as Amazon claims that the OnePlus 5T has received as many as 1.1 million consumer interest impressions on its website.

You can use the ‘Notify Me’ option We already know that the OnePlus 5T will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India and that the sale will debut at 4:30 PM on November 21 for the Prime members. According to the online retailer, interested users can use the ‘Notify Me' option on the product page of OnePlus 5T that was added on November 7. Since then, 1.1 million consumers have subscribed to it claiming that they are interested in the smartphone. What’s new in OnePlus 5T? The major difference between the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 is in the display and design front. The recent one features a simple and minimalistic design. There is an anodized aluminum unibody design and similar antenna bands design. There is a dual camera setup at the rear and it is positioned at the corner. It appears to be the slimmest flagship smartphone to be launched by the brand so far. The screen is a 6-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display with 2160 x 1080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Apparently, the display has almost bezel-less design with a higher screen-to-body ratio. Otherwise, it is similar to that of the OnePlus 5 with similar specs and features including Sunlight Display. Pricing and Availability The OnePlus 5T has been launched in two variants just like its predecessor. The base variant has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and is priced at Rs. 32,999. The high-end variant has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at Rs. 37,999. Initially, only the Midnight Black color variant will be available for sale in the country. Later we can expect the color options to be listed for sale.