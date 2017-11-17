OnePlus 5T Indian pricing, availability, sales and offer details

OnePlus 5T has just been officially launched and yet again the company is offering a good bargain as the smartphone comes with top-of-the-line features, elegant design, and the main one being affordable pricing.

So talking about the pricing, the base model which is the 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant has been launched at a price of Rs. 32,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs. 37,999. Interestingly, the price is same as that of OnePlus 5.

While that is good news, OnePlus 5T will only be available in a Midnight Black color variant initially. The company could introduce other color variants later. In any case, the smartphone Amazon India exclusive but consumers can purchase the device via the OnePlus online store in India.

The smartphone will first go on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime members at 4:30pm IST on November 21 via the e-commerce site. However, interested or prospective buyers can also sign up for the early access sale on OnePlusStore.in and OnePlus Experience Store. Open sales of the OnePlus 5T will start on November 28.

All OnePlus 5T users will be eligible for complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify. The claim this insurance, consumers will first need to download the Kotak 811 app and activate a savings account with an initial deposit of Rs. 1,000 during the introductory period.

HDFC Bank debit and credit cards holders will get Rs. 1,500 instant discount on Amazon.in until December 2.

Apart from this, the Chinese handset will most probably be announcing partner offers from Amazon Prime and Kindle. Meanwhile, OnePlus 5T customers will also be getting 1008 GB of data from Idea.

During the launch, Carl Pei also announced that in order to celebrate the launch of OnePlus 5T there will be some special accessories and bundle offers as well. He has asked the consumers to keep a close tab on the OnePlus official website.

We are awaiting further details as more will be revealed clearly during the sales day.