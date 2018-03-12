OnePlus 5T gets Android 8.1 Oreo beta, gaming mode and more

OnePlus 5T, which already runs Android 8.0 Oreo has received a new Open Beta update. The latest Open Beta update brings the Android 8.1 Oreo beta, February security patch and a slew of other useful features to the OnePlus 5T. This update comes just one day after the OnePlus 5 received a similar Open Beta 6 update.

Notably, the update being rolled out to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T measure 1.6GB. You will be receiving the notification to install the OTA update if you have already flashed a previous Open Beta build. If not, you can flash the update manually by downloading it from the official OnePlus downloads page.

According to the official OnePlus forums, the changelog of the latest Open Beta 5 for the OnePlus 5T upgrades the system to Android 8.1 Oreo. The update also brings a slew of new features. It brings the new auto pick up gesture, which will let you answer an incoming call by just raising the phone. It also adds the global roaming ability to the smartphone.

In addition to this, the Open Beta 4 update rolls out the gaming mode to the OnePlus 5T. As a part of the gaming mode, the smartphone gets new optimizations for immersive gaming experience and these optimizations include pausing adaptive brightness, power saving, and notifications blocking.

The OnePlus 5T Android 8.1 Oreo update also adds more clock styles for ambient display and full-screen gesture support. It gets the OnePlus Switch app, which supports data migration for application backup. The full-screen gesture support was introduced back in January this year and it was rolled out to the OnePlus 5T by the previous Open Beta build.

The replies from the OnePlus 5T users in the forums thread regarding the latest Open Beta update shows that users find the iPhone X-like gesture navigation to be improved to a great extent. Also, the OnePlus 5T users seem to find the aOnePlus Switch app useful as it helps in migrating the application backup data.