OnePlus 5T starts receiving Android Oreo beta update

After rolling out the Android Oreo beta to the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, the company took to its official Twitter handle to tease that the Open Beta update is coming soon to the OnePlus 5T.

Going by the official announcement made by OnePlus, the OnePlus 5T will receive the Oreo beta update by the end of this year. Even last year, the company rolled out the Nougat update for the then flagship models - the OnePlus 3 and 3T on December 31. This made us believe that the open beta for the 5T will definitely make its way to the device before the onset of 2018.

Now a report by TheAndroidSoul tips that the Android 8.0 update is finally available for the users of OnePlus 5T. However, it is in the beta stage and is called OxygenOS open beta 1. This is the first ever Oreo beta that is being rolled out for the latest OnePlus flagship smartphone. Having said that, we can expect the stable version of Android Oreo to be rolled out to the device in the coming weeks.

It is common for the stable version of the update to be rolled within weeks after the beta version. In the case of the OnePlus 5T, this might happen faster as the company has already got enough experience with the Oreo update as it has rolled out the same to the previous generation models. However, as it is the beta version of Oreo, we cannot expect it to be as smooth as the stable version and there could be bugs and broken features.

Coming to the changelog, the OnePlus 5T will get an optimized app shortcut style, combine icon option s with app shortcuts, the ability to upload photos to Shot on OnePlus, Picture-in-Picture mode, Auto-Fill, smart text selection, December Android security patch, and a new design for Quick Settings.

Having said that, you can either wait for the notification of the OTA update to hit your device or choose to install the OxygenOS open beta 1 manually on your OnePlus 5T.