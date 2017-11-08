OnePlus 5T will stick to Dash Charge and not feature wireless charging

Wireless charging has become a handy feature for the smartphone users that many have started appreciating the same. Eventually, this feature that was initially supported by the Android smartphones was adopted by Apple and the company implemented the same on the iPhone 7 lineup last year.

Given that not all high-end and flagship smartphones support the wireless charging feature, we cannot expect to see the same on the OnePlus 5T that is set to be unveiled on November 16 as well. The same has been acknowledged by the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. According to the OnePlus forums, the company's CEO has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will not include wireless charging. It has been stated that Dash Charge is a better choice for the OnePlus 5T.

Also read: OnePlus 5T render has leaked online

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Why OnePlus sticks to Dash Charge? We already know that Dash Charge is the fast charging system that was introduced by OnePlus. It will allow smartphones to receive enough backup to last for a day in just 30 minutes. Notably, the wireless charging technologies those exist right now do not offer such a convenience. The drawback with wireless charging is that when a device is subjected to charging, it has be placed on the charging pad and you can't pick it up for any reason, notes OnePlus. The company states this is not the case with the Dash Charge as it lets you use the device freely even when it is plugged into the charger. OnePlus might consider wireless charging in future OnePlus is quoted stating, "given present-day infrastructures, wireless charging brings more limitations than freedom." The company notes that they will consider implementing the wireless charging feature "when the time is right." The company could have implemented both wireless charging and Dash Charge technologies on the OnePlus 5T but it looks like they were not ready for it right now. November 16 launch confirmed It has already been confirmed that the OnePlus 5T will be unveiled on November 16 at an event in New York. Also, there will be live events happening in several cities in India and anyone can attend the same by purchasing the tickets. First sale on November 21 While it has been confirmed that the OnePlus 5T will go official on November 16, it has also been confirmed that the device will go on sale for the first time on November 21. In India, the smartphone will be exclusive to Amazon India. Will cost the same as OnePlus 5 Previously, there were reports that the OnePlus 5T might be priced around $600 making it expensive than the OnePlus 5. However, the recent updates have tipped that the OnePlus 5T will be priced similar to that of the existing flagship smartphone costing $479.