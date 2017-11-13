OnePlus 5T India pricing leaks; to be priced starting from Rs. 32,999

OnePlus 5T will be unveiled on Thursday at an event in New York. Though we have a couple of more days for the announcement of this smartphone, a slew of reports have already shed light on what we can expect in terms of specifications and features. A recently leaked unboxing video of the OnePlus 5T has given us a complete picture of what we can expect to see in the device.

Now, a tech publication called TechDipper has revealed what could be the possible pricing of the OnePlus 5T in India and the same was spotted by Android Headlines. In the past few days, we saw the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau leaving a clue about the pricing of the upcoming flagship smartphone. He has tweeted that there has been an increase in the cost of the components used in mobile phones tipping that the OnePlus 5T might be expensive than its predecessor.

Contradictory to this, a speculation tipped that the smartphone could cost the same as its predecessor. A listing in the U.K. has also tipped that the pricing of the OnePlus 5T will be the same as the OnePlus 5. In the meantime, the leaked India pricing of the OnePlus 5T also comes confirms the same.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Leaked India pricing of OnePlus 5 According to the source, the 64GB variant of the OnePlus 5T is said to be priced at Rs. 32,999 and the 128GB variant is believed to be priced at Rs. 37,999. Notably, this is same as the OnePlus 5. This way, the OnePlus 5T will become one of the affordable flagship smartphones in the market. Availability in India The OnePlus 5T will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India. As per the official information, the launch event that will happen in New York will be livestreamed on the official website of OnePlus and also at five multiplexes in different cities in India on November 16. Following the same, the smartphone will go flash sale on November 21 at 4:30 PM via Amazon India. The actual sales of the OnePlus 5T in the country will debut on November 28. OnePlus 5T will have 18:9 display Word is that the OnePlus 5T will boast of a 6.01-inch display boasting a FHD+ screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The device is said to feature a full-screen design as we have seen in many other flagship smartphones and so it will have an aspect ratio of 18:9. Rumored specs Apart from the screen, the OnePlus 5T is rumored to employ an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with a 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. The camera department is believed to comprise of a 16MP + 20MP dual camera setup at the rear and a 16MP selfie camera as well similar to that of the OnePlus 5. A 3300mAh battery is likely to power from the smartphone from within.