OnePlus 5T unboxing video surfaces online revealing all details

Come this Thursday, the OnePlus 5T will be announced officially. With three more days left for the launch of the smartphone, we saw the unboxing and packaging pictures of the device leak the web in the last week.

Following the same, a 5-minute video showing the unboxing of the OnePlus 5T has been leaked online. This video compares the upcoming smartphone with the current flagship smartphone - the OnePlus 5. The video was uploaded by a vlogger and you can watch the same from here as reported by PhoneArena. Though the YouTube video has been pulled down as the device is yet to be announced, it has been uploaded elsewhere too and appears not be pulled down anytime soon.

Talking about the unboxing video of the OnePlus 5T, it shows everything that you need to know about the smartphone before it is unveiled. So, go ahead and watch if you like spoilers in the case of smartphones.

Unboxing video As mentioned above, the video will reveal everything that you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone - the OnePlus 5T. After watching it, if it is genuine, you will get to know everything that you will be left with no surprise at all when it is unveiled. Display is the major difference From the previous reports and the recent unboxing video, we can make out that the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will have just one major difference and it is in the design front. Well, the upcoming smartphone is believed to feature a bezel-less display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device will be launched sans the home button at the front so the fingerprint sensor will be positioned at the rear. November 16 is the date It is official that the OnePlus 5T will be launched officially on November 16. The company will let the device go on sale starting from November 21 in select markets. In India, the device will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon and will go on sale on the above mentioned date. As for the pricing, we believe that it will be expensive than the existing flagship and this makes sense given the advanced display we expect to see.