Oneplus 5T live images and complete specs leak online ahead of launch

The OnePlus 5T will go official in less than a week's time. We have been coming across reports spilling the beans on the specifications and design of this smartphone since the past few weeks. Now, a major leak has happened and it has revealed all the details of the device including the unboxing images.

It won't be an exaggeration to say that the OnePlus 5T is one of the worst kept secrets by the company. The device has been creating headlines for the past few days while its launch is slated to happen on November 16. In addition to the numerous speculations and leaks, the company also played its share in revealing some of the features that we can see on this smartphone.

The recent tweet posted by a Twitter user and reliable tipster Roland Quandt have shed light on almost all the details of the OnePlus 5T. One of this tweets has revealed the complete specifications of the smartphone. Also, Slashleaks report has shown some pictures of what appears to be the packaging and unboxing of the device.

OnePlus 5T Unboxing The first tweet as shown in the image above shows the packaging and unboxing images of the OnePlus 5T. From the tweet, we can infer that the smartphone will retain the red and white package that was used for its predecessors. On opening the package, the device appears to have a similar arrangement as we have seen before including the phone, user guide, dash charger and the cable. Full-screen design The major highlight of the OnePlus 5T appears to be its new display. The smartphone boasts of a full-screen display making it the first device from OnePlus to flaunt such a screen and design. According to the leaked details and promotional materials, the OnePlus 5T sports a full optic AMOLED display with a screen size of 6 inches. The resolution is FHD+ translating to 2160 x 1080 pixels and there is a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The device appears to have a similar form factor as its predecessor but the screen-to-body ratio is higher at 80.5%. Almost the whole of the front panel of the OnePlus 5T appears to be occupied by the display and there are thin bezels around it. Eventually, the fingerprint sensor seems to have been moved to the rear and it is claimed to unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds. Sunlight Display Similar to the OnePlus 5, the upcoming smartphone also appears to have display tricks. There is a new Sunlight Display feature that is an algorithm that will let the device adapt to harsh light automatically. This feature is said to work in four scenarios - while playing a game, while accessing the gallery, while clicking a photos and while recording a video. The contrast of the display is also claimed to be adjusted in order to provide an enhanced viewing experience. OnePlus 5T camera details We have already seen that the OnePlus 5T will retain a dual camera setup as its predecessor. The smartphone is believed make use of a 16MP Sony IMX398 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 20MP secondary sensor with f/1.7 sensor. Both dual camera module can record 4K, FHD 1080p, and slo-mo videos. Also, there will be EIS while capturing 4K videos. OnePlus claims that the company has redesigned the camera app with the one-handed access to all the camera modes with up and down swipes. Up front, the device will retain the 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and Sony IMX371 sensor. The selfie camera will have HDR and screen flash too in order to click better shots even under low light condition. Key specs Under its hood, the OnePlus 5T is rumored to make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage space. The device will have connectivity aspects such as NFC, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX and apt HD, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The OnePlus 5T will be launched with the Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and the Oreo update might be rolled out as one of the two major updates to the device. The device will make use of a 3300mAh battery.