OnePlus 5T dual cameras will deliver exceptional low-light performance, tips CEO

As soon as it became official that the OnePlus 5T will be unveiled on November 16, numerous reports and teasers have started surfacing online revealing the details of the smartphone one by one.

The recent information regarding the device's camera capability has come from the company's CEO Pete Lau. He has spilled the beans on the low-light performance of the OnePlus 5T camera on his recent Weibo post via GizmoChina. Lau has mentioned that the OnePlus 5T will capture impressive photos even under low light conditions.

This post points out that the dual rear cameras of the upcoming smartphone will be better in terms of performance than the camera setup on the OnePlus 5. However, he did not mention anything regarding the camera specifications of the smartphone.

OnePlus 5T to have 20MP cameras Going by the previous reports, it is believed that the OnePlus 5T will make use of 20MP dual camera sensors at its rear. Also, the device is expected to feature a 20MP sensor at the front for clicking good looking selfie shots. Eventually, the dual rear camera setup is likely to be better than the 20MP+16MP combination we saw on the OnePlus 5. 6-inch FHD+ screen was tipped Another post made by Pete Lau tipped that the OnePlus 5T will feature a full-screen design. In fact, several reports have tipped that the company is launching the incremental variant in order to incorporate the full-screen design that has become mainstream this year among the flagship smartphones. The reports have tipped that the OnePlus 5T will boast of a 6-inch FHD + 2160 x 1080 pixel display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Pricing is also out! The OnePlus 5T has been revealed to be priced relatively higher than its predecessor. It is said that the device will be launched in two variants just like the OnePlus 5 featuring 64GB and 128GB storage capacities. These variants are said to be priced at $519 and $579 respectively. Sale to debut on November 21 The OnePlus 5 will be unveiled on November 16. Also, the company has announced that the device will be going on sale on November 21 and will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon in India.