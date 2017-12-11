OnePlus 5T to be updated to support HD video streaming from Netflix & others

Recently we saw that the newly launched OnePlus 5T received the OxygenOS 4.7.4 that brings the much-needed camera improvements to the device. Now, it looks like the device and its predecessor are in need of another update to fix one of the issues that the users are facing.

As per a member of the OnePlus forum whatthefunk via TheVerge, both the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T do not have the Widevine Level 1 Certification that is mandatory to stream specific DRM protected content in HD. Eventually, the video streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Video and Google Play Movies will not be able to stream HD videos on these smartphones.

Given that these smartphones from OnePlus support Widevine Level 3 currently, it is unable for users to stream videos in HD from these popular apps mentioned above. However, YouTube can stream videos in HD on the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T.

The sole purpose of launching the OnePlus 5T while its predecessor was barely five months old is to give the consumers a flagship level smartphone with a 6-inch AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. With this display, if the consumers cannot enjoy HD videos via specific apps, then it will definitely be a disappointment for many.

Regarding the same, a OnePlus spokesman states that the company will rollout a future update to the OnePlus 5T to add the Widevine Level 1 certification. But there is no information on when exactly the update will be disseminated. Also, there is no clarification so as to why the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T were launched without this certification as these are the current flagship models.

With that said, we need to wait for not one but two updates to the rolled out to the OnePlus 5T, the latest one from the company. One update will bring the Widevine Level 1 certification while the other one will upgrade the smartphone to Android Oreo beta.