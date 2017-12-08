OnePlus 5T gets OxygenOS 4.7.4 OTA update with camera improvements

Soon after the announcement of the OnePlus 5T came an official confirmation from the company that the device will get the Android Oreo update by the end of this year and the OnePlus 5 will receive the same in November itself. Also, it was confirmed that the recent flagship will receive an update that will improve its camera performance.

After almost a month of the OnePlus 5T's launch, the first camera-focussed update has been rolled out to the smartphone. The new update that is the OxygenOS 4.7.4 OTA update measures 285MB in size. It does not bring the Android Oreo flavor to the smartphone but rolls out main fixes, especially for the camera.

According to the official changelog of the OxygenOS 4.7.4 update, it looks like there will be an optimized UI for the Camera app. Also, they appear to have tweaked the image processing algorithms responsible for bringing a better photo quality. There are system optimizations as well those have brought about improvements in the audio quality, vibrations and face unlock. The Wi-Fi battery usage has been optimized and GPS and fingerprint recognition have received stability.

The update will be rolled out to the OnePlus 5T units in phases but it looks like the users in Canada have received it first.

Within a month of its official unveiling, the OnePlus 5T has received a special edition Star Wars model that will be launched in India on December 14. The device comes with some cosmetic changes and software customizations to make it suit the Star Wars theme. Like the regular variant, this one will also available via Amazon India, the OnePlus online store and the Experience Stores in Noida and Bangalore. For now, the company has not announced the pricing of the OnePlus 5T Star Wars limited edition model.