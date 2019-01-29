OnePlus 6 and 6T Open Beta update brings landscape quick reply and more

OnePlus Open Beta program lets users enjoy the new features and optimizations ahead of the other users. They can test the new features before the wider rollout of the same. The company has been rolling out timely Open Beta updates for its 2018 models - OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T to improve the user experience. Now, it has come up with another update adding new features to these phones.

The latest Open Beta updates for the yesteryear OnePlus smartphones brings in a new feature - landscape quick reply. This feature will let users send quick replies to the new messages that they receive in the landscape mode. This will be very useful while watching videos. Besides this feature, there are others as well that bring in necessary optimizations and bug fixes.

OnePlus 6/6T Open Beta changelog

When it comes to the changelog of the update that has been rolled out, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have received,

System

Added OnePlus Laboratory (OP6 only)

Gaming mode enhancement

Optimizations for screenshot

Support for quick reply in landscape mode, now easier to reply to new messages when watching videos

Clock

Now supports world clock with weather information

Of these new features and optimizations, the OnePlus Laboratory is an interesting feature. It is has been added only to the OnePlus 6 as the 6T has been launched with this feature out of the box. It brings the Smart Boost feature.

The major highlight of this Open Beta update is the landscape quick reply. As mentioned above, it lets you reply to messages that you receive on SMS, WhatsApp, etc. while you are playing a game or watching a video.

As it is an open beta update, it is available for download via the official forum or download pages. You will be able to update your device to this latest update only if you have enrolled into the Open Beta program. But we can expect these features to be rolled out to the other users of these phones in the coming weeks or months.