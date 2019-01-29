ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

OnePlus 6 and 6T Open Beta update brings landscape quick reply and more

Latest Open Beta update adds an interesting feature to the 2018 models of OnePlus.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    OnePlus Open Beta program lets users enjoy the new features and optimizations ahead of the other users. They can test the new features before the wider rollout of the same. The company has been rolling out timely Open Beta updates for its 2018 models - OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T to improve the user experience. Now, it has come up with another update adding new features to these phones.

    OnePlus 6 and 6T Open Beta update brings landscape quick reply

     

    The latest Open Beta updates for the yesteryear OnePlus smartphones brings in a new feature - landscape quick reply. This feature will let users send quick replies to the new messages that they receive in the landscape mode. This will be very useful while watching videos. Besides this feature, there are others as well that bring in necessary optimizations and bug fixes.

    OnePlus 6/6T Open Beta changelog

    When it comes to the changelog of the update that has been rolled out, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have received,

    System

    • Added OnePlus Laboratory (OP6 only)
    • Gaming mode enhancement
    • Optimizations for screenshot
    • Support for quick reply in landscape mode, now easier to reply to new messages when watching videos

    Clock

    • Now supports world clock with weather information

    Of these new features and optimizations, the OnePlus Laboratory is an interesting feature. It is has been added only to the OnePlus 6 as the 6T has been launched with this feature out of the box. It brings the Smart Boost feature.

    The major highlight of this Open Beta update is the landscape quick reply. As mentioned above, it lets you reply to messages that you receive on SMS, WhatsApp, etc. while you are playing a game or watching a video.

    As it is an open beta update, it is available for download via the official forum or download pages. You will be able to update your device to this latest update only if you have enrolled into the Open Beta program. But we can expect these features to be rolled out to the other users of these phones in the coming weeks or months.

     

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 10:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue