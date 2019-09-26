ENGLISH

    OnePlus 6, 6T To Get Android 10 Open Beta Soon

    By
    |

    OnePlus is rolling out an Android 10 update for most of its smartphones and the latest ones to get the update are the OnePlus 6 and 6T. OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus TV and the 7T smartphone. The latest OnePlus smartphone will also run Android 10 out-of-the-box and won't require any downloads.

    OnePlus 6, 6T To Get Android 10

     

    OnePlus 6, 6T On Android 10

    The OnePlus 6, 6T models are believed to get an Android 10 update this month itself. Earlier, the Chinese smartphone maker had rolled out the Android update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users. Older models OnePlus 5, 5T will also get an Android 10 update in 2020, speculations reveal. The OnePlus Chinese forum states that the 5 series will get a stable Android 10 update next year.

    OnePlus OxygenOS 10 Update

    Additionally, OnePlus is pushing the second OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 series. According to the OnePlus forum, the OP 6 series will begin public beta for the Android 10 in September and a stable version will be released mid-October.

    OnePlus 6, 6T To Get Android 10

    The OnePlus second OxygenOS open beta update will also be launched around the same time. "We are starting to push the incremental rollout of OxygenOS 9.0.17 for the OnePlus 6T and 9.0.9 for OnePlus 6," the OnePlus forum states with more details of the changelog.

    OnePlus 7T Launch

    The OnePlus 7T smartphone will also feature the OxygenOS 10 that comes with Dark Mode option and other customizations. The OxygenOS 10 is also believed to bring improved privacy and location control.

     

    Besides, the new OnePlus 7T buyers won't have to wait for Android 10 updates, as it comes straight out-of-the-box. This makes the OnePlus 7T the first smartphone to officially run the latest Google apps and services on Android 10.

    Read More About: oneplus android news Mobile
    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 10:58 [IST]
