OnePlus 6 to feature AI-powered camera, reveals teaser

OnePlus has shared another teaser of its upcoming OnePlus 6 on Weibo. This time the company is promoting the camera capabilities of the device. If you look at the teaser it's pretty evident that the company is teasing an AI camera. The camera has been reshaped to become an eye. The teaser surfaced in China, but the feature will be present for Chinese as well as other markets.

Besides, TENAA also shared the OnePlus 6's spec sheet. The revealed specs suggest that the phone will come with a 20MP and 16MP dual camera setup. For selfies, it will pack a 16MP front-facing snapper. This is same as the OnePlus 5T, but there must be software upgrades and AI integration. According to reports, both rear sensors will have OIS and a super slow-mo mode. The feature will take on Samsung Galaxy S9's super slow-mo which operates at a whopping 960 fps.

The OnePlus 6 will see sunlight in London on May 16, while it will go on sale in China from May 17. The device did make an appearance on Amazon Germany recently. Though the listing was removed. it did reveal its price tag for the European market. The listing also revealed how the device would shape up.

As for the specifications, the smartphone is said to have 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will be priced at €519 in Europe. While the 128GB storage variant with 8GB RAM will be sold for €569. The company is also expected to launch an 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. The smartphone will boast a metal and glass design and will be backed by a Snapdragon 845 64-bit octa-core SoC.

Previously, the OnePlus 6's benchmark scores were revealed. The smartphone has hit the AnTuTu benchmark database and managed to score 276510 points. In another listing, the device has scored 263398 points.

Both the listings reveal that the smartphone will run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and make use of a Snapdragon 845 SoC. We can expect these two be the different variants of the smartphone. Notably, the most expensive Android flagship - the Galaxy S9+ has managed to score 264769 and 248251 points for the Qualcomm and Exynos variants respectively.