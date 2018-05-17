OnePlus 6 India launch: Here are some of the best deals you can get

OnePlus is going to launch it's most awaited and teased flagship of the year. The company has teased almost all the amazing features of the phone so far, but there are still things are under the cover, which will be pulled off in today's launch event. OnePlus India has announced some of the launch offers for the OnePlus 6 flagship.

The company has recently started reservations for the phone, which lasts till 16th May and pre-bookings will start on May 21st. If you are looking forward to grabbing this phone then here are the best deals which company has declared with the smartphone.

If you are buying the OnePlus 6 in the first week after the launch with SBI Credit and Debit card then you will receive a discount of Rs. 2,000.

There will be no interest in EMI "No Cost EMI" for up to 3 months on all popular banks.

The smartphone comes with a complimentary 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify.

If you are an Idea subscriber then you will receive a Rs 2,000 cash back and device insurance.

All Amazon Prime Video consumers will receive a gift card worth Rs. 250 and discounts up to Rs. 500 on Amazon Kindle.

Benefits up to Rs. 25,000 on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip.

OnePlus 6 is confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, clubbed with 6GB/8GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone is expected to come in 64GB and 128GB storage variants as well.

On the optics front, the smartphone will be flaunting a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 20MP sensor and another 16MP sensor. For the front camera, there could be a 16MP sensor just like the OnePlus 5T.

The smartphone is further expected to feature a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2,280×1,080 pixels, resulting in the aspect ratio of 19:9. The display will have an iPhone X-like notch at the top.

Moreover, the company is also hosting pop-up events across 8 cities in India, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad between 21-22 May 2018. The flagship phone will be available for purchase on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience store and also on OnePlus offline sales channels.