OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS Updates Bring Zen Mode, Fnatic Mode And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, the latest flagship smartphones from the company came with many advancements including the Fnatic Mode and Zen Mode. Soon after the launch of these smartphones, OnePlus announced that the previous generation models will also get these features via an update. Now, the OnePlus 6 and 6T have started receiving a new OxygenOS update with many new features.

While the OnePlus 6T is getting the OxygenOS 9.0.16 update, the OnePlus 6 gets the Oxygen OS 9.0.8 update, claims the company. These are incremental OTA updates that will reach a fraction of users initially. The wider rollout of the update will take a few more days. As these are OTA updates, users of these smartphones will receive the notification regarding the update.

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Changelog

The updates to the OnePlus 6 and 6T bring the August 2019 security patch to these devices. Notably, the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro were the first ones to receive the latest security patch prior to the Pixel smartphones.

When it comes to the other changes, the new OxygenOS updates bring an optimized pocket mode, a fix for the issue related to unlocking of apps using fingerprint while screen recorder is turned on and a fix to the issue wherein apps fail to respond. Also, the update brings new features such as Quick Reply option in the Landscape mode. Users can enable it from Settings → Utilities → Quick Reply in Landscape.

Moreover, the updates also bring the Fnatic Mode for better gaming experience, Zen Mode, which is a digital wellbeing feature, a new password setting in Hidden Space and support for DC dimming. It also comes with a slew of improvements and bug fixes.

Our Take On These Updates

OnePlus is one of the smartphone brands that is quite consistent in rolling out timely updates to its offerings and bring new features and improvements to the same. The latest updates to the yesteryear models - OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T assures the same as it brings new features seen in current-generation models to them. We are sure that OnePlus will continue being consistent with its upcoming models as well.

Best Mobiles in India