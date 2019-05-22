OnePlus 7 Pro’s Zen Mode and Screen Recorder coming to older models News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Users of older OnePlus smartphones can enjoy the new OxygenOS features after future updates.

Last week, OnePlus took the wraps off its latest flagship smartphones - OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Both these smartphones are now available in many global markets including India and have been receiving positive reviews from users. One of the highlights of these new OnePlus devices is that they have new baked-in OxygenOS features including Zen Mode and Screen Recorder.

Now, users of the previous generation models from the company are also interested in trying out these new features. The geeks have already side-loaded these features to their devices but these do not unleash the complete functionality. Feedback from users claim that the Screen Recorder was not recording sound. Also, they were getting notifications even while Zen Mode was active.

Following these claims, the company has come up with an acknowledgment on the official OnePlus forum that it wants owners of the previous generation phones to also use these features. It had confirmed that these OxygenOS exclusive features will be rolled out to the users of OnePlus 6, 6T, OnePlus 5 and 5T. The company also recommends users not to side-load apps on the older smartphones.

OxygenOS features for older models

OnePlus 6 and 6T users will get both Zen Mode and Screen Recorder features as soon as they receive the next OxygenOS Open Beta update. The company is also in plans to rollout the update as early as next week. And, it is working on adapting the two features as a part of the stable builds to be rolled out to the OnePlus 5 and 5T next.

What these OnePlus features do?

Talking about the two new OxygenOS features on the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro (tips and tricks), the Screen Recorder will let native recording of the phone's display and contents without any software overlay. With this feature, it is also possible to record a game session or a how to video.

On the other hand, Zen Mode is a new digital wellbeing feature rolled out by the company. On activating it, the smartphone usage and notifications will be blocked for 20 minutes. Users can still answer incoming calls and camera. Once activated, it is not possible to exit Zen Mode before the 20-minute period.