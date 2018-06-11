OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 5.1.6 update rolls out in India

After rolling out the OxygenOS 5.1.6 OTA update to the OnePlus 6 (review) units in Europe and other countries, the company has finally brought it to India. Notably, the HydrogenOS update with the same changes was rolled out a few days back. This update brings portrait mode to the front camera, adds battery percentage icon to the status bar and fixes the dual SIM stability issues. Also, there are some performance improvements those have been brought to the table.

While these were already a part of the change-log of the OxygenOS 5.1.6 update, the India-centric feature is the support for Idea Cellular VoLTE. Other than this, there is no other India-specific feature rolled out as a part of the update. The OnePlus 6 units in the country have started receiving the update weighing around 223MB in size.

Selfie portrait mode

Though the smartphone does not have a dual-camera setup at its front, this update will bring the selfie portrait mode, which will let you click blurred selfie portrait shots using the front camera. Even the rear camera gets a minor upgrade by letting users preview the light bokeh effect in real-time just like the Live Bokeh feature on Nokia 7 Plus.

Battery percentage icon

OnePlus removed the battery percentage icon from the status bar of the latest flagship smartphone due to the presence of the notch. It was moved to the notification shade to add more space to the status bar. This move was criticized by many users and the company has brought it back to the status bar after listening to users.

Besides these two major features, the company has brought in several other features such as the ability to schedule the DND (Do Not Disturb) mode, optimize the call quality, and adjust the dual 4G network options. There is a change brought to the Earphone Mode settings to let you attend calls automatically when you have a Bluetooth headset plugged into the smartphone.

If you own a OnePlus 6 smartphone, you will get the update in a few days as it will be rolled out to all users. You can also check for the update manually from the Settings menu.