OnePlus 6 update adds selfie portrait mode and battery percentage indicator

In China, OnePlus 6 has started receiving an update, which takes the device to the latest version of HydrogenOS. The OTA update brings two major changes to the smartphone. These notable changes are the selfie portrait mode and the ability to add the battery percentage on the status bar. The company had promised to rollout these features and has kept its words by rolling the update within a month of the phone's announcement.

OnePlus is one of the brands that is committed to rolling out software updates to its smartphones on a timely basis. Likewise, the OnePlus 6, its latest flagship smartphone has also been getting numerous updates bringing new features and improvements.

Selfie portrait mode

OnePlus 6 flaunts a dual-camera setup at its rear to capture portrait shots with bokeh effect. But the selfie camera is a single 16MP sensor, which misses out on this ability. To resolve the issue, OnePlus had announced that the device will get a software update that will bring software-based portrait mode to the front camera. This announcement was made at the unveiling of the smartphone back in May. The software-based portrait mode will use algorithms to enable the single selfie camera to click bokeh effect shots.

Battery percentage indicator

The other notable feature is the ability to add the battery percentage indicator to the status bar. OnePlus 6 users were criticizing the company for dropping this indicator from the status bar as the previous phones from the company had the same.

OnePlus removed the indicator from the status bar as there was reduced space due to the presence of the notch. Pulling this indicator from the status bar still shows the battery percentage but not the exact battery percentage left. The latest update is definitely useful as it brings the option to add the same back to the status bar instead of having a battery-shaped graphics indicator.

Other fixes

Besides the two major changes mentioned above, there are a few bug fixes and general optimizations as well. The game optimization improves the gaming experience on the phone by boosting the performance.

Oneplus 6 First Impressions

Given that the HydrogenOS update is out in China, we can expect the international variants of the smartphone to receive the OxygenOS 5.1.6 update with the same changes to be rolled out soon.