OnePlus 6, 5T and 5 get OxygenOS updates

OnePlus 5 and 5T have received the Oxygen OS 5.1.2 update. This update is touted to bring in a slew of fixes as well as stability upgrades to the smartphone. With this update, the company shows that it is still committed to rolling out updates to the previous generation flagship smartphones and not only the OnePlus 6.

New update

The Oxygen 5.1.2 update adds the May security patch to these smartphones. The OnePlus 5/5T update also brings the fix to the auto-rotation stability issue, which users were facing in the past. The Gallery app gets a map view in order to see the location-wise photos.

Also, there is a new collection called Recently Deleted, which shows the deleted photos. If any OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T user was facing issues in connecting to Wi-Fi networks, then the update fixes the same. It brings the possibility to double tap on the lock screen to open the launcher and fixes the improper functioning of the mic on specific AKG earphones.

OnePlus 6 Always On feature removed

OnePlus has been focusing on rolling out timely updates to its smartphones. The company rolled out an update to the newly launched flagship smartphone - OnePlus 6 just a day after its release. This update brought the ability to hide the display notch, to record super slow motion videos, May security patch and camera improvements.

Now, the company seems to have rolled out yet another update - the OxygenOS 5.1.3, which removes the Always On ambient display feature. Previously, the company had rolled out the OxygenOS 5.1.5 update with bug fixes and stability improvements.

Oneplus 6 First Impressions

OnePlus already proved its commitment to rolling out timely features by announcing the Android P update for the OnePlus 6 even before its launch. The device got the Android P Beta update soon after its unveiling. Check out how to install Android P Beta on OnePlus 6 from here. We are sure that the smartphones from the company will get further updates to enhance the user experience in the future.