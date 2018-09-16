ENGLISH

OnePlus 6 receives Android 9 Pie based OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update

OnePlus 6 will now have added support to launch the Google Assistant or any other third party assistant app with the help of the power key.

    OnePlus 6 has received OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update. OnePlus has been testing the Android 9 Pie based OxygenOS update for quite some time now. The new update brings along some improvements and tweaks to improve the overall user experience. OnePlus 6 is shipped with Android 8.1 Oreo based on OxygenOS 5.1 out of the box and packs some pretty decent features. The latest update weighs is 1.5GB in size and is currently being rolled out to the existing beta users via OTA update.

    The latest update brings along stability fix for ambient display, face unlock and fingerprint scanner. The other features which the changelog mentions is that the OnePlus 6 will now have added support to launch the Google Assistant or any other third party assistant app with the help of the power key. All a user will need to do is press and hold down the power key for 0.5 seconds and the Assistant will be launched.

    Earlier, OnePlus has kept it as an option for the users to use the gesture-based navigation system which was introduced with the OxygenOS 5.1.0 update on OnePlus 5T. With this feature, the users were only able to launch the Google Assistant using the 'Ok Google' voice command. However, now the device gains the support to launch the Assistant with the help of a single key.

    In order to enable this feature on an update OnePlus 6 device, the users will need to head over to Settings> Buttons and gestures and turn on the 'Quick activate the assistant app'.
    In addition to this, OnePlus 6 devices running on the latest ColorOS Open beta 3 updates will receive new functions for the OnePlus Switch and Parallel Apps. The latest update adds the support for IMO, Ola, Uber, and others to the 'Parallel Apps'. Also, the update brings the ability to back up and restore lock screen and app layouts.

    To recall, the OnePlus 6 features a taller 6.28-inch AMOLED display which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for screen protection. The device is powered by an octa-core Kyro 385 processor which is paired with either 6GB RAM variant or the 8GB RAM variant. The onboard storage on OnePlus 6 also comes in two variants including the 64GB and 128GB variant.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 16, 2018, 18:30 [IST]
