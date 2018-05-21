OnePlus 6 sale debuts today: Which RAM and storage variant should you buy?

Initially, OnePlus smartphones came in limited variants with just a single RAM configuration. With the increase in popularity, the company has started launching multiple variants of its flagship models. The recent one - OnePlus 6 comes in three different colors and has various RAM and storage configurations for the buyers. Also, there is a special limited model for the Avengers fans.

The OnePlus 6 sale debuts today at 12 PM via Amazon India. It is an early access sale only for the Prime members. We have already seen that the smartphone will be priced starting Rs. 34,999 and will come in three colors - Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Silk White. As usual, the company has not rolled out all the storage variants available in every color.

Let's take a look at the different storage options and respectively color variants from here.

6GB RAM and 64GB storage: In Mirror Black priced at Rs. 34,999

8GB RAM and 128GB storage: In Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Silk White (limited edition) priced at Rs. 39,999

8GB RAM and 256GB storage: In Marvel Avengers Limited Edition priced at Rs. 44,999

If you are not specific about the choice of color or storage but just want the affordable model, then you might opt for the base variant. It will cost you Rs. 34,999 and you will not have any color choice as it is available only in Mirror Black. If you are ready to pay a little more, then you can have a choice in terms of both color and storage capacity.

How much storage is needed?

When it comes to the storage capacity, you need to be pretty aware of the pricing difference. The base variant with 64GB memory should be enough for most users. OnePlus devices are light in terms of software, so there will not be a lot of storage space occupied by the bloatware. Usually, it will be less than 10GB. However, you need to keep in mind that the OnePlus 6 does not support expandable storage space via a microSD card. So, you are stuck with the default memory capacity that you choose to buy.

In that case, you can consider opting for the 128GB storage variant. With this ample storage, you can pretty much have a lot of content stored on the device without any worries. But remember that this variant will cost you an additional Rs. 5,000.

Now, talking about the 256GB variant, not many people will want such a massive storage space on a smartphone. It is only meant for those who have tons of media files and heavy games stored on their phone. Remember that even with such content, you would hardly be able to use 128GB. And, both the 128GB and 256GB variants come with 8GB RAM, so there is not going to be a great difference in terms of multitasking and performance.

Notably, the 256GB variant is limited to the Avengers edition and it will be priced at Rs. 44,999, which could be too expensive for many buyers. You can opt for it if you really need a unique phone with a special case, Avengers badge and more. Obviously, only the die-hard Avengers fans might go for it spending an additional Rs. 10,000.

Oneplus 6 First Impressions

Do you need more RAM?

The amount of RAM used in smartphones is increasing gradually. Initially, smartphones came with 3GB and 4GB RAM. The Android smartphone makers have changed the situation by launching devices with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. The question is how much RAM does a smartphone need? Get to know how much is needed for a smartphone and why Android phones need more RAM than their iOS counterparts from here.

It is not really needed to have 8GB RAM in a smartphone but it is nice to have. The base variant with 6GB RAM can handle the software and apps as the other devices. However, if you have more RAM, then you will have a future-proof phone as apps and software are consuming more memory these days. Paying an additional Rs. 5,000 for 2GB of RAM may not sound appealing to many but the other 8GB RAM devices in the market are far more expensive than the OnePlus 6 costing Rs. 39,999.

Availability of Colors

The Mirror Black and Midnight Black color variants will go on sale in the country starting from today. The limited edition Silk White, which gives a ceramic-like finish and the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition model will be available starting from June 5 via Amazon India and Croma stores across the country.

Remember that you need to analyze the differences between each of them and your usage before you zero in on one. Having said that, do let us know the OnePlus 6 color variant, storage and RAM capacity that you wish to buy via the comments section below.