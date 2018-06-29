OnePlus 6 will receive software update until 2020 and security updates until 2021

Most of the smartphone makers fail to address the issue of software updates even in the flagship smartphone space. And now, OnePlus issued a software maintenance schedule, which confirms that every OnePlus smartphone will receive software updates for 24 months and security update for 36 months.

What does a software update support up to 24 months means?

This means, that the company will push new software updates (which includes new features and Android letter upgrade (from O to P). This also confirms that all the OnePlus devices will receive at least two major Android OS upgrades for sure.

What do 36 months of security update mean?

These security updates will be sometimes pushed with the actual software update. OnePlus will push a new security update once in two months up to 36 months from the date of launch.

FYI, the company will be considering the launch of the T model to calculate the software maintenance schedule.

So, if OnePlus launches the OnePlus 6T (probably in November 2018), then the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T will receive software updates until November 2020 and security updates until November 2021. If OnePlus does not launch the OnePlus 6T, then the OnePlus 6 will receive software update till May 2020 and security updates till May 2021.

This means the OnePlus 6 will receive Android P and Android Q for sure. As Android P beta is already available for the OnePlus 6, the device will receive the stable Android P update by the end of 2018.

OnePlus 5/5T

The OnePlus 5T was launched in the November 2017 and these devices will receive software update until November 2019 and security updates until November 2020. This confirms that the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T will receive Android P update for sure, which also completes the two major software update cycle for these devices, as both OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T were launched with Android 7 Nougat OS.

OnePlus 3/3T

The OnePlus 3T was launched in November 2016 and these devices will receive software updates till November 2018 and security updates until November 2019. The OnePlus 3 or the OnePlus 3T will not receive any major software update (which are currently running on Android Oreo) and will receive Google security updates.