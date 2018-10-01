OnePlus 6T accessories price leaked: Headphone jack dongle is likely to cost Rs 755

OnePlus is likely to launch the next-flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6T on the 17th of October, which will be the first smartphone from the brand with an in-screen fingerprint sensor with no 3.5 mm headphone jack.

There are rumours are reports swirling around the internet that the retail package of the OnePlus 6T will ship with a 3.5 mm headphone jack to complement the missing 3.5 mm headphone jack. According to some reports, the OnePlus 6T might even come with a USB type C headphones in the retail package.

Addition to the smartphone OnePlus is also known to offer high-quality accessories like earphones, car chargers, power banks, wireless earphones etc. And now, the pricing of the un-announced accessories for the OnePlus 6T have been leaked online. According to the leak, OnePlus is most likely to sell the 3.5 mm headphone jack to USB type C adapter for 8.95 Euros (Rs 755), the OnePlus bullets lightning port earphones will retail for 19.95 Euros (Rs 1683).

The company will also sell five different kinds of cases with a starting price of 21.95 Euros and the price goes up to 31.95 Euros.

OnePlus 6T official case prices

OnePlus 6T sandstone protective case - 21.95 Euros (Rs 1815)

OnePlus 6T Karbon protective case - 26.95 Euros (Rs 2273)

OnePlus 6T Nylos bumper case - (black) 26.95 Euros (Rs 2273)

OnePlus 6T Ebony wood bumper case - 31.95 Euros (Rs 2695)

OnePlus 6T Karbon bumper case 31.95 - Euros (Rs 2695)

Do note that these are Europian prices and these accessories are likely to cost less than the Europian pricing in India. As Apple recently stopped shipping the 3.5 mm headphone jack to lighting port and Apple fans are not happy about it. If OnePlus does the same for the OnePlus 6T, then users have to shell out additional Rs 750 to get the official 3.5 mm headphone jack to USB type C connector over the premium pricing of the smartphone.

In terms of pricing of the OnePlus 6T, the smartphone is likely to be priced similar to the OnePlus 6. The base variant with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage will cost around Rs 35,000 in India, whereas the high-end variant with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is expected to retail for Rs 45,000.