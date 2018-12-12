OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition India launch live streaming: Expected to cost Rs 49,999

OnePlus has officially confirmed the features and specifications of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in the Europian market, and the company is all set to launch the limited McLaren Edition in Indian. The device will be launched in Richardson and Cruddas, Byculla, Mumbai December 12 @ 6:00 PM IST.

Just like the standard OnePlus 6T or any other OnePlus smartphone, the McLaren Edition will be available via Amazon, OnePlus stores, and OnePlus official website. According to Ishan Agarwal, the device is expected to retail in India for Rs 49,999, which makes it the most expensive OnePlus smartphone ever.

Exclusive! Can confirm that OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will be available in India from December 15th (Midnight) after Tomorrow's launch. Who's gonna grab one? I expect the price to be very well above 50K. #SalutetoSpeed#OnePlus6T pic.twitter.com/y5uoPF9PmZ — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) December 11, 2018

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition specifications and features

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is the first device from OnePlus with a whopping 10 GB of LPPDDR4x. The smartphone also supports Warp Charging 30, which is a 30W fast charging proprietary technology from OnePlus, which can charge the phone from 0 to 50% in 20 minutes.

The retail package also comes with a new design with McLaren orange shade on the power cable, charger, and the headphone dongle. With respect to the phone's design, the McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 6T has an all-glass design with a carbon fiber-like pattern printed underneath the display.

Just like the standard OnePlus 6T, the McLaren Edition has a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back with 2.5D curved finish with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is the chipset that powers the smartphone with 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage with dual nano-SIM card slots. With respect to connectivity, the OnePlus 6T supports dual VoLTE, dual-channel Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The smartphone also has a 3700 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Warp charging 30 via USB type C port and the device does not have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The