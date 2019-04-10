ENGLISH

    OnePlus 6T receives a massive price cut in India: Now available for Rs 33,499

    OnePlus 6T is the first OnePlus smartphone to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack

    For the first time, OnePlus 6T has received a significant price cut in India. From the 11th of April (11:59 PM) to 13th of April, the OnePlus 6T will be available for Rs 33,499 for the base variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage (for HDFC Credit and Debit card users).

    OnePlus 6T receives a massive price cut in India for a limited time

     

    For others, the OnePlus 6T will be available for Rs 34,999 for the base variant with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Other variants of the OnePlus 6T has also received a price cut of Rs 4,000 and are available for the below-mentioned price.

    • OnePlus 6T with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 34,999 (Rs 33,499 with HDFC offer)
    • OnePlus 6T with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 37,999 (Rs 36,499 with HDFC offer)
    • OnePlus 6T with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 41,999 (Rs 40,499 with HDFC offer)

    These price cuts hint that the company is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 6T successor. In fact, the real-life images of the OnePlus 7 smartphone have been leaked online, suggesting a bezel-less display design with a curved display, similar to the premium flagship smartphones from Samsung.

    OnePlus 6T quick specs

    The OnePlus 6T has a 6.41-inch Optic OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powers the device with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.1 based storage system.

    The smartphone has a dual primary camera setup with a 16 MP RGB sensor and a 20 MP depth sensor with support for 4K video recording @60fps with EIS. The phone has a 16 MP selfie camera on the front with support for 1080p video recording capability.

     

    The device has a big 3700 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Dash Charging via USB type C port, and the device misses out on a headphone jack, and the OnePlus 6T is the first OnePlus smartphone to do so. Finally, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom (stock like) Oxygen UI skin on top.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 13:51 [IST]
