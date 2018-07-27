OnePlus 6T Render: Triple camera, Pop-up selfie camera, in-screen fingerprint scanner

OnePlus has a concept of launching two flagship smartphones a year. Recently, the company did launch the OnePlus 6 smartphone, which is the best selling OnePlus smartphone till date. In fact, the OnePlus 6 is the most sold premium flagship smartphone in India in Q2 2018.

And now, there are leaks and rumors about the existence of the OnePlus 6T smartphone, which is likely to launch in November 2018. According to a render, the OnePlus 6T is expected to follow the suit of Vivo by offering a pop-up selfie camera to eliminate the notch found on the OnePlus 6.

Dual pop-up selfie camera

Though the pop-up mechanism might be similar to the Vivo NEX, the rendered image of the OnePlus 6T has dual cameras on the pop-up module, probably to offer hardware-level bokeh effect with improved Face Unlock feature.

In-screen fingerprint sensor

The leaked render also suggests that the OnePlus 6T will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor, again, which is similar to the Vivo NEX to offer seamless smartphone unlocking. Companies like Vivo, Xiaomi, and Huawei have already launched smartphones with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and OnePlus is expected to do the same on its next smartphone aka the OnePlus 6T.

Triple camera setup

The leaked render also suggest a triple camera setup at the back of the smartphone similar to the Huawei P20 Pro. Just like the Huawei P20 Pro, the OnePlus 6T is expected to house a primary camera higher megapixel count, and a telephoto lens to offer optical zoom and a monochrome sensor to capture the details in the image. With the OnePlus 6T, the company is might take the camera on its flagship smartphone a notch upwards.

Wireless charging

The OnePlus 6 was the first flagship smartphone from the brand with a glass back. Considering the possibilities, the OnePlus 6T is likely to offer wireless charging capability and the OnePlus 6T will be the first smartphone to support the same.

Design

The overall design looks similar to the OnePlus 6 with a curved glass back. The only differences that we can make out between two devices are the notch-less design and the triple camera set up at the back, where the third camera replaces the fingerprint sensor.

Conclusion

Take this report with a pinch of salt, as the renders seem quite unofficial. As we get near the launch of the smartphone, we will have more insights about the OnePlus 6T, the next flagship smartphone from OnePlus. It is too early to comment on the actual tech specifications of the OnePlus 6.