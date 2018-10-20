OnePlus 6T will launch a day on the 29th of October early due to Apple's launch event

According to the newest blog post from OnePlus, the company has rescheduled the launch of the OnePlus 6T to 29th of October, which was originally informed to happen on the 30th of October. The company has made this decision, as Apple recently announced about a new product launch on the 30th of October. Here are the complete details on the OnePlus 6T launch.

On the 8th of October, the company officially announced that the OnePlus 6T will be launched in NewYork on the 30th of October. Just a few hours back, OnePlus decided to launch the OnePlus 6T a day before the actual launch date, where the company will be announcing the OnePlus 6T on the 29th of October due to the fact that Apple is launching the next generation iPad and MacBooks on the 30th of October.

Do note that, there is no information on the change in the launch date of the OnePlus 6T in India, so, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus 6T in India on the 31st of October.

OnePlus was pretty sure that Apple's launch event will overshadow the OnePlus 6T's launch event, where the OnePlus 6T will not get proper media coverage, and OnePlus does want that. According to OnePlus blog spot, the launch of the OnePlus 6T will happen in New York City at the same venue on the 29th of October. In fact, the company has clearly mentioned that OnePlus will cover any costs you might incur to change your plans. Ex: OnePlus can help to change your flight date, hotel arrangements, and more.

According to OnePlus, the launch of the OnePlus 6T will be the biggest event for the brand. In fact, for the first time, OnePlus 6T will be available in the USA with carrier billing facility, which will help OnePlus to penetrate into the US market.

OnePlus is also going big with the OnePlus 6T, which is the first OnePlus smartphone with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, bigger battery, improved camera, flagship specifications and more. In fact, the OnePlus 6T will also be the first OnePlus 6T smartphone without a 3.5mm headphone jack. The leaked pricing of the OnePlus 6T also suggests that the OnePlus 6T will be the most expensive smartphone from the company to launch in India.