    OnePlus 7 leaks with dual cameras and waterdrop notch display ahead of May 14 launch

    The leak also point-out at an in-display fingerprint scanner.

    OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of OnePlus 7 smartphone lineup next week for the masses. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is hosting a launch event in three different cities including Bangaluru, New York and London on May 14. The upcoming OnePlus 7 smartphone line has been leaked with some impressive set of hardware such as an HDR 10+ certified high-resolution display and Snapdragon 855 processor. Now a new leak has made its way to the web revealing the display and cameras on the standard OnePlus 7 smartphone.

    OnePlus 7 leaks with dual cameras and waterdrop notch display online

     

    The OnePlus 7 is said to feature a display with dewdrop style notch. This leak comes in line with the previous rumors which suggested the same notch on OnePlus 7. The latest leaked renders suggest that the device will pack stereo speakers for audio output. The front of the device will have OnePlus 6T like design with slightly wide earpiece grille.

    While the OnePlus 7 pro is said to pack triple-lens rear cameras, the standard OnePlus 7 is leaked with dual rear cameras. The dual-lens setup at the rear panel is accompanied by an LED flash to assist in low-light imaging. Besides, the leak also point-out at an in-display fingerprint scanner as a biometric authentication feature.

    If we look at the recent leaks, the OnePlus will run on Qualcomm's latest premium chipset Snapdragon 855. The processor will be combined with 6GB/8GB RAM and storage space of 128GB. The primary camera setup at the rear might have a 48MP lens paired with a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, the device could come with a 24MP front camera.

    It is also worth noting that the pricing of the OnePlus 7 series has also leaked recently. The OnePlus 7 will be priced at Rs 38,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 Pro is speculated to be priced at Rs 45,990 for the 6GB RAM option, Rs 51,990 for the top-end variant with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
