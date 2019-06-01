OnePlus 7 Is The Most Affordable Phone In India With Netflix HDR Playback Support News oi-Vivek

Netflix, the video streaming service platform has updated the list of devices which support HDR streaming. According to the latest list of devices, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro are the latest set of devices which support HDR streaming, and also the first set of OnePlus smartphones to do so.

To stream HDR content on Netflix, the device has to have Widevine L1 certification, and Netflix has to whitelist the smartphone. Additionally, one can only stream HDR content on Netflix, when the device is connected to a Wi-Fi network with a minimum bandwidth of 25 Mbps.

To enable HDR streaming, one needs to have the Rs. 800 per month subscription, where one can watch Netflix on up to 4 devices in HDR (if the device comes with an HDR enabled display. Currently, the OnePlus 7 is one of the most affordable smartphones available in India which supports Netflix HDR playback.

OnePlus 7 specifications

The OnePlus 7 is all set to go on sale from June 4, where the base variant of the OnePlus 7 retails for Rs. 32,999. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with dual SIM card slots that supports 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

The device has a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera. The device has a 16 MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording, whereas, the main camera can record 4K videos @60fps.

OnePlus 7 comes with a 3700 mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging via USB type C port and the device runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS skin on top.

What do we think about the Netflix HDR support for OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro?

Most of the Android smartphones (even some flagship devices) do not support HDR streaming on Netflix, and the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro are some of the best smartphones to watch your favorite shows in HDR quality.

Especially the OnePlus 7 with a starting price of Rs. 32,999 makes it a great device to watch movies and tv series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, and other streaming services.