    OnePlus 7 Pro Easter Egg solved: How to get Fnatic special wallpapers?

    OnePlus 7 Pro is the first OnePlus smartphone to support Fnatic mode

    By
    |

    On the 14th of May, OnePlus launched the much anticipated OnePlus 7 Pro, the flagship offering from the company with a lot of interesting features. For the first time, OnePlus has partnered with Fnatic to create a special gaming mode called Fnatic mode.

    OnePlus 7 Pro Easter Egg solved: How to get Fnatic special wallpapers?

     

    At the launch event, OnePlus announced that there is a hidden easter egg inside the OnePlus smartphone, and the first one to crack the easter egg will receive an all-new OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone. We have found the easter egg on the OnePlus 7 Pro, and here is how you can also unwrap the easter egg if you own the OnePlus 7 Pro.

    Free custom Fnatic wallpapers

    It seems like you will not be able to get a brand new OnePlus 7 Pro for cracking the easter egg, however, at least you can get a custom Fnatic wallpaper by unlocking the super secret code on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

    How to unlock Fnatic wallpapers on the OnePlus 7 Pro?

    • Go to settings
    • Search for Fnatic
    • Click on Fnatic mode
    • Click on Fnatic logo 5 times
    • Enter "alwaysfnatic"
    • Boom, you have unlocked the Fnatic mode

    Now, you can see three new wallpapers in the wallpaper section, which can be used as a home screen or lock screen wallpaper.

    A bit more about the OnePlus 7 Pro

    The OnePlus 7 Pro is the first OnePlus smartphone to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with QHD resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6/8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

    The smartphone has a 16 MP pop-up selfie camera and a triple primary camera setup with a 48 MP primary RGB sensor, 16 MP super wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

    A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for Warp 30 fast charging. The base variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro retails in India for Rs 48,999, which offers 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

     

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10:28 [IST]
