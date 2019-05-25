OnePlus 7 Pro has a weird display issue called phantom touches News oi-Vivek OnePlus 7 Pro has a QHD+ resolution AMOLED display

The OnePlus 7 Pro is selling like hotcakes in countries like China and India, as it is the best smartphone that the company has ever made. Now, a few users have started to report for weird issue on the OnePlus 7 Pro called phantom touches, where the screen registers a touch automatically, without actually touching the screen.

The bug can be easily demonstrated on the CPU-Z app, which is generally used to know the internal hardware details of a smartphone or a tablet. Here is a video that showcases the phantom touch bug on the OnePlus 7 Pro live in action.

OnePlus has stated that the company is investigating the issues, and is most likely to fix the bug in the next software update. The company has also asking users to report the issue on their smartphone using the OnePlus community app, which comes built-in on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 3120 x 1440px resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The device has a triple rear-camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, a 16 MP super wide angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. On the front, the device has a 16 MP pop-up selfie camera, which can record 1080p videos @30fps.

A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for Warp Charge 30 via USB type C port, and the device misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the device runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS skin on top. The base variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro retails in India for Rs 48,999 and the high-end variant is available for Rs 57,999, making it the most expensive OnePlus smartphone ever.